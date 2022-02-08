$308.12 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to announce $308.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.73 million and the lowest is $246.50 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.00. 352,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,319. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.87. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

