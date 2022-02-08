$319.17 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $319.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $320.48 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.52. 383,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,473. Masimo has a 52 week low of $198.24 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.46.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $2,564,956.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.