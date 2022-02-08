3,228 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

AEP stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

