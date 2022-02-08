3,300 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

ITRI opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

