34,631 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 423.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 23,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

