37,043 Shares in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Atomera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 41.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Atomera by 104,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Atomera stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.52. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

