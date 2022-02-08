$377.87 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post sales of $377.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.80 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 9,697,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

