400,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.93% of Pine Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $639,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

