$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.50 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,748,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

