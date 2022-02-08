459 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 459 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.72.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $422.24. 8,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,573. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.19. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

