4,800,458 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,804,000. Slam makes up 0.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Slam in the second quarter worth $7,125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Slam in the second quarter worth $516,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Slam in the second quarter worth $484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at about $9,691,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at about $179,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,268. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.