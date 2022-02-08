$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.47 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.52. 21,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,937. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.