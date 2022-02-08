50,000 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMBT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,468,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 199.0% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 217,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 179.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 1,048,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBT opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

