$525.73 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce $525.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.10 million to $544.30 million. REV Group reported sales of $554.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 13,784.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.