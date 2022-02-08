$64.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce sales of $64.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $241.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $340.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

