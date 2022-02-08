6,771 Shares in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000.

SPGM stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

