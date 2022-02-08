6,913 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $18,602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $3,331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 549.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 360.6% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

