70,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCRN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.