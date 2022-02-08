7,344 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

