$96.39 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce sales of $96.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.95 million and the highest is $97.25 million. EverQuote posted sales of $97.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $412.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

EVER stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $352,504.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 406,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,127 and have sold 19,680 shares valued at $313,096. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 28.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 106.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EverQuote by 221.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

