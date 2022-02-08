A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $74.06. 24,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,025. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,926 shares of company stock worth $8,844,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

