A10 Networks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 59,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.