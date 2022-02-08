Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €32.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.13) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.53) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.03) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.33) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.12 ($31.17).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €27.48 ($31.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.60. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €17.86 ($20.53) and a 1 year high of €30.20 ($34.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.86.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.