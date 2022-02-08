AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

ABCL opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

