Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

ABMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $289.84 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

