AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.57.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$3.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.15. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.82.

In other AcuityAds news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

