Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ADX stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,470 shares of company stock worth $141,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

