Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of AMIGY stock remained flat at $$40.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $51.84.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
