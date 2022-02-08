Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of AMIGY stock remained flat at $$40.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.