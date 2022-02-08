AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of ASIX opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About AdvanSix
Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.