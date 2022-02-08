AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

