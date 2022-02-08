Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rogers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROG. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $272.32 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $170.03 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.45.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

