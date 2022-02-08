Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 724 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

