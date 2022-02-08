Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $573,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,930 shares of company stock worth $5,186,623. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

