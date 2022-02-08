Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

FXC stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.