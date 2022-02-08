Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 334,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 304,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

