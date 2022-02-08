AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. AECOM has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Get AECOM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.