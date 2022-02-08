Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of AERI opened at $7.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $342.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

