AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.35. 4,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,946.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

