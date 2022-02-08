Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:AMG opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

