Affirm (AFRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Affirm has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affirm stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

