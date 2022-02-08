AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.500-$11.500 EPS.

AGCO traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.56. 27,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

Get AGCO alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.