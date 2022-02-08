Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EADSF stock traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. Airbus has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

