Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Airgain reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of AIRG opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

