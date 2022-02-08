AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($5.00) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AJB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.39) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 413 ($5.58).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 331.80 ($4.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.42). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.62.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,344,601.46). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,539.15). Insiders bought 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118 in the last ninety days.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

