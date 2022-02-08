Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.99.

ALYA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

