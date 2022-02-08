Allegiant Travel to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.99.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

