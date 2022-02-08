Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 18th

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.