Alliance Fan Token Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $559,310.41 and $65,521.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.96 or 0.07050819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,190.61 or 0.99898802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006280 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

