Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 19,669 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

