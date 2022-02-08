Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Impinj worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PI opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

