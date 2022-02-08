Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 137,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,295 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

